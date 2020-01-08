Musical Version of One of Mel Brooks’ Most Beloved Comedies to Be Broadcast Live

TVWeek

A live prime-time musical event that’s in the works for later this year will bring Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” to broadcast television. ABC announced plans for “Young Frankenstein Live!” (working title), based on the Broadway stage version of Brooks’ and Gene Wilder’s comedic reimagining of the Mary Shelley classic novel.

The announcement comes on the heels of the network’s most recent hit musical, “The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!,” which ABC said was the most-watched made-for-TV musical on any network in almost four years and ranked as the week’s No. 1 entertainment show.

“Young Frankenstein Live!” will feature music from the stage adaptation, originally composed by Brooks. An airdate and cast announcement will be made at a later date.