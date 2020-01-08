Emmy-Winning Series Returns to Prime Time

TVWeek

Jan 8, 2020 • Post A Comment

A series that had a strong run before it left prime time several years ago is about to return. ABC announced plans today to bring a new version of the Emmy-winning game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” to its prime-time lineup.

The new version, to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, premieres April 8. The show, launching in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” will have a special run of episodes featuring celebrity contestants.

The original executive producer of “Millionaire,” multiple Emmy Award winner Michael Davies, returns to run the series.

Click here for more in today’s announcement.