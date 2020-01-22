New Series Notches Most-Watched Cable Drama Premiere in More Than a Year

TVWeek, Paramount Network

Jan 22, 2020 • Post A Comment

A show that premiered this month ranks as the most-watched cable drama series premiere since November 2018. Paramount Network announced Wednesday that its “68 Whiskey” pulled off the feat by attracting 2 million L+3 viewers.

The scripted series from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, which premiered Jan. 15, also earned a 1.0 rating in adults 25-54, and jumped triple digits across key demos in L+3 viewing.

“Blending intense drama with irreverent humor, ’68 Whiskey’ follows a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed ‘The Orphanage,'” Paramount noted in today’s announcement. “Together, the medics navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on comradery, various vices, and, occasionally, a profound sense of purpose to carry them through.”

The series stars Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler.

Click here for more about the show and a breakdown of its premiere ratings.