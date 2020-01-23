Performers Announced for Oscar-Nominated Songs

TVWeek

Performers were announced Thursday for the 92nd Academy Awards, taking place Sunday, Feb. 9, and televised live on ABC. The network announced that the Oscar-nominated songs will be performed by Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman.

The ceremony will also have special appearances by Eímear Noone and Questlove.

Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a joint statement: “We’re excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the Oscars.”

Here’s the lineup of this year’s Original Song nominees and performers, in alphabetical order by song title:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4” – performed by Randy Newman; music and lyric by Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” – performed by Elton John; music by Elton John; lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough” – performed by Chrissy Metz; music and lyric by Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” – performed by Idina Menzel and AURORA; music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” from “Harriet” – performed by Cynthia Erivo; music and lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.