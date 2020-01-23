OWN Renews Four Series

TVWeek, OWN

Jan 23, 2020 • Post A Comment

Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network announced renewals Thursday for four of its series, with the new seasons of all four to premiere later this year.

All four shows are unscripted. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” “Black Women OWN the Conversation” and “Ready to Love” were picked up for second seasons, while “Black Love” was renewed for its fourth season.

OWN President Tina Perry made the announcement.

“We are thrilled to continue building our unscripted slate with the return of these fan favorite series,” said Perry. “These shows collectively tell real stories that deeply resonate with our audience, and we are proud to create authentic content that’s relatable to our viewers. We look forward to keep exploring love in African American relationships.”

Click here for details about all of the shows in today’s announcement.