Prolific TV Producer Dead at 47

Jan 21, 2020

A longtime executive producer and showrunner who was behind the cameras on many television programs going back to the early 2000s has died. Deadline reports that David Valentine Osper died of cancer Dec. 30 in Los Angeles. He was 47.

Osper recently served as VP of Unscripted Development at MTV. During his career he oversaw hundreds of episodes of popular alternative programs for MTV, VH1 and History, with a long list of credits including “Road Rules,” “Ancient Aliens,” “Storage Hunters,” “Buckwild,” “Love Lounge,” “Family Business” and “Who Wants to Marry My Dad?”

Deadline notes that before he launched his entertainment industry career, Osper worked as a video game designer for Activision and other firms.