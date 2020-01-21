NBC Series Renewed

TVWeek, NBC

An NBC series that has become one of the staples of the network’s prime-time lineup during the summer has just been renewed. The network announced the pickup Tuesday for a ninth season of “American Ninja Warrior.”

Production will begin in the spring with a premiere date to be announced soon.

The series will make stops in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and St. Louis before headin to Las Vegas for the National Finals. The obstacle course competition is hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila along with sideline reporter Zuri Hall.

The network promises changes to the course and the game play for the new season, including new rules and never-before-seen obstacles.

The show’s annual “USA vs. the World” telecast airs Sunday, Jan. 26.

“‘American Ninja Warrior’ last summer averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers overall in ‘live plus seven day’ Nielsens, and grew after 35 days of digital and linear delayed viewing including encores to a 2.0 rating in 18-49 and 9.2 million viewers,” NBC said in Tuesday’s announcement. “‘Ninja Warrior’ scored as Monday’s most-watched program on the Big 4 networks with each of its last five telecasts last summer (‘live plus same day’). It was also one of the summer’s strongest family attractions, ranking #2 with kids 2-11 among all primetime summer shows on the Big 4 networks.”

The series is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed. Brian Richardson, Anthony Storm and Kristen Stabile also serve as executive producers.