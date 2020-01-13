‘Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel Series Set at CBS

Deadline

Jan 13, 2020 • Post A Comment

“CBS has just closed deals for ‘Clarice,’ a crime drama series project based on the famous Thomas Harris character Clarice Sterling, which is set after the events” in the 1991 Oscar-winning movie ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ reports Nellie Andreeva for Deadline.

The story continues, “The project, written and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, has received a big series commitment.”

Deadline adds, “‘Clarice’ is set in 1993…after the events of ‘The Silence of the Lambs.’ The series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling, as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.”

Jodie Foster won an Oscar for playing the Clarice character in the movie version.