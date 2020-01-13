Co-Host of ‘The View’ to Exit Show

Deadline

Jan 13, 2020 • Post A Comment

One of the co-hosts of ABC’s popular daytime show ‘The View’ announced on-air today that she will be leaving the program on Friday.

“Abby Huntsman [said] she is leaving the show to help run her father Jon Huntsman’s gubernatorial campaign in Utah, as well as to spend more time with her family,” reports Deadline.

The story continues, “This panel is pretty special,” [Huntsman] said on ‘The View.’ “It always will go down as a pretty crucial time for this show, and I always will appreciate this opportunity, but as you guys know, my number one priority has always been my family.”

Huntsman joined the show 14 months ago, in September, 2018.

Abby Huntsman (courtesy ABC)