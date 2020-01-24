Something to Get Thumped-up About: Disney’s Latest Plan for a Live-Action Remake of an Animated Classic

THR's Heat Vision blog

“In the latest move to turn its animated classics into live-action features, Disney has set its sights on one of its most storied: ‘Bambi,’” report Borys Kit and Mia Galuppo in a scoop for The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision blog.

The story says, “The studio has hired Geneva Robertson-Dworet (‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘Tomb Raider’) and Lindsey Beer (‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,’ ‘Chaos Walking’) to pen the screenplay for the live-action remake.”

“The original movie, released in 1942, told the story of a young fawn named Bambi as he learns his place in the forest,” the article continues, adding, “With his two best friends, a rabbit named Thumper and a skunk named Flower, Bambi comes of age as he faces the joys and heartache — cue the loss of a parent — of growing up.”