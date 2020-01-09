Star of ’77 Sunset Strip’ Dies

TVWeek, YouTube

Jan 9, 2020 • Post A Comment

A TV and film actor who is remembered for his role on the classic TV series “77 Sunset Strip” has died. Edd Byrnes died Wednesday at his home in Santa Monica, Calif., of natural causes, according to media reports. He was 87.

Byrnes came to be widely known as Edd “Kookie” Byrnes, after his character on “77 Sunset Strip,” private investigator Gerald Lloyd “Kookie” Kookson III. He starred opposite Efrem Zimbalist Jr. on the detective series, which aired from 1958-1964 on ABC.

He made many guest appearances on TV during his long career, from “Navy Log,” “Cheyenne” and “Maverick” in the 1950s to “Married … With Children,” “Burke’s Law” and “Murder, She Wrote” in the 1990s.

Byrnes also acted on the big screen, including being featured in the 1978 movie “Grease,” where he played dance show host Vince Fontaine, patterned after Dick Clark.

Byrnes was also a recording artist, and had a hit with “Kookie, Kookie, Lend Me Your Comb,” a duet with Connie Stevens, in 1959.

Here’s a clip of Byrnes with Connie Stevens, lip-synching their way through his signature song, “Kookie, Kookie, Lend Me Your Comb,” in 1959 — and being interviewed by Dick Clark …