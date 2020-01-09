Juror Unleashes Expletive in Open Court After Learning the Case Involves Harvey Weinstein

NY Post

In an incident Thursday in the New York courtroom where former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case is being tried, The New York Post’s Page Six reports that one female juror was heard saying, “Oh, s–t!” upon learning she was a potential juror in the Weinstein case.

“After Justice James Burke summoned 120 jurors into the courtroom, packing the gallery and jury box, he announced the name of the case: ‘The People of the State of New York Against Harvey Weinstein,'” The Post reports, noting that the name of the case prompted the woman’s outburst.

“’Oh, s–t!’ exclaimed one female juror, seated in the jury box, as she glanced at the fallen Hollywood titan at the defense table,” The Post reports.

Burke responded “mildly,” The Post reports, quoting the judge saying: “Now I noticed that there was some reaction when the defendant’s name was read. I heard a gasp from my left, over here, so I have to tell you that having heard of Harvey Weinstein or even being familiar with the allegations made against him in the press or elsewhere are not by themselves disqualifying.”

The report adds that after the jurors were dismissed for the day, the judge “asked court officers to escort the same female juror back into the courtroom to address another matter.”

He reportedly asked her: “Is it true you said something in the elevators today about not wanting to sit on this case?”

The woman reportedly replied, “No, I made a joke.”

“She insisted that she could still be fair and impartial,” The Post reports. “She’ll join the other potential panelists for further questioning Friday.”