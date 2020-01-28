Talk Show Canceled

B&C, Sony

A talk show that’s currently in its first season won’t be back for season two. Sony Pictures Television confirmed that “The Mel Robbins Show” will go off the air once the show’s freshman season wraps in early September, B&C reports.

“The show has averaged a 0.4 live plus same day household rating season to date, according to Nielsen Media Research. It did recently get upgrades in a few Nexstar markets, including Nexstar’s KTLA Los Angeles from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m., but that seems to have been too little too late,” B&C reports.

In a statement, Sony Pictures Television said: “Mel has had a positive impact on millions of daytime viewers and we still strongly believe in her message and the work she is doing. We are proud of the show and the talented team and thank our partners and launch group at Nexstar, and our advertisers and sponsors, for their exceptional support.”

B&C adds: “Robbins made her name as a best-selling author of books such as ‘The Five-Second Rule,’ and as an inspirational speaker. She has a content deal with audio content provider Audible and nearly one million followers on her popular and inspirational Instagram feed. Like all of that content, the talk show focused on Robbins offering help and advice to real people with the intention of improving their lives.”