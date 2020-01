TVWeek, PBS

On a visit by the popular PBS series “Antiques Roadshow” to West Fargo, N.D., one man received a life-changing appraisal for a watch he purchased back in 1974 for $345.97.

The man, identified only as David, was literally floored when he heard the current appraisal value for his Rolex Oyster Cosmograph.

PBS posted a clip showing the full appraisal, which aired as part of Sunday’s episode. Here’s the clip …