TBS Show Gets Two-Season Renewal

TBS announced a pickup Wednesday for two additional seasons of the series that is its top-rated animated comedy, “American Dad!”

The series from 20th Century Fox Television will celebrate its 300th episode this year, becoming one of a handful of adult animated comedies to reach the milestone.

TBS called the show “part of the network’s escapist, lean-back lineup of smart, imaginative programming that tells stories with heart and a comedic edge.”

The current season ranks among the top five cable comedies, the network said, noting that it has been reaching an audience of nearly 18 million viewers across all TBS platforms.

“‘American Dad!’ has achieved an incredible milestone,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. “Matt [Weitzman, co-creator and co-showrunner] and Brian [Boyle, co-showrunner] are brilliant writers who consistently overdeliver on big comedy and even bigger absurdity. We look forward to continuing the momentum by giving devoted fans two more seasons of the Smith family.”

Added Weitzman: “After these next two seasons, we will have over 300 episodes. Thus proving that whatever ‘American Dad!’ lacks in quality, we make up for in quantity.”

The TBS announcement notes: “‘American Dad!’ centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily — and knows just how to push her father’s buttons. Hayley’s brother is the geeky-yet-confident Steve (Scott Grimes), a kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex.

“The Smith family is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.”

The series was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman.