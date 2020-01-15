HBO Unveils Lineup of Documentaries for First Half of 2020

HBO just took the wraps off its slate of upcoming documentaries, highlighted by the series “McMillion$” and “Atlanta Child Murders” (working title.)
The lineup for the first half of 2020 also includes “Welcome to Chechnya,” directed by David France, and Laurent Bouzereau’s “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind.”
“McMillions” is a six-part series debuting Feb. 3. It will be followed by “Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes” (Feb. 11), “We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest” (Feb. 18), “Axios” season three (March and May), “After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News” (March), “Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections” (March), “Atlanta Child Murders” (April), “Autism: the Sequel” (April), “The Art of Political Murder” (April), “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind” (May), “Welcome to Chechnya” (June), “Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn” (June) and “Transhood” (June).
