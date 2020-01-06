TV Show Triggers Surge in Calls to Sexual Assault Hotline

TVWeek, Lifetime

The National Sexual Assault Hotline experienced a big increase in calls following the premiere earlier this month of the Lifetime series “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.” Lifetime announced today that the five-part series, which bowed Jan. 2, has led to a 40% Increase in calls to the hotline.

Lifetime noted in an announcement released today that the series featured the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network’s Sexual Assault Hotline number (800.656.4673) along with RAINN’s Wait PSA.

Erinn Robinson, press secretary for RAINN, is quoted in the announcement saying: “The Friday and Saturday after ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ aired, RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline experienced a 40% increase in calls. We are proud to have partnered with Lifetime on this project and are encouraged that our work with the media continues to empower survivors of sexual violence to seek the help that they need to heal.”

Added Brie Miranda Bryant, senior VP of Unscripted Programing for Lifetime: “We are so thankful for our partnership with RAINN as part of our Stop Violence Against Women Initiative and to see the jump in calls during the airings of ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.’ It’s amazing to know the documentary has encouraged important and necessary conversations to happen and we are extremely proud of our survivors for their courage, who by standing up for themselves, stand for so much more.”