In Memoriam

Here are some of the notables we lost in 2019.

Passings in just the few weeks since we last published included movie producer David Foster, 90 (“The Getaway,” “McCabe and Mrs. Miller”); Broadway composer and lyricist Jerry Herman, 88, (“Hello, Dolly!,” “Mame,” and “La Cage aux Folles”); producer Lee Mendelson, 86 (various “Peanuts” and “Garfield” TV specials); radio legend Don Imus, 79; former NBA commissioner David Stern, 77; actress Sue Lyon, 73 (“Lolita”); and songwriter Allee Willis, 72 (the “Friends” TV series theme song).

To read more about the deaths of these people, please click here, which will take you to Variety’s online obituary pages.

TV celebrity deaths, as also noted by Variety, in 2019 included Diahann Carroll, Luke Perry, Valerie Harper, René Auberjonois, Peggy Lipton, Cameron Boyce, Tim Conway, Rip Torn and Georgia Engle.

Some of those who died in 2019 who are primarily associated with the big screen — and who are also noted in the Variety piece — include Doris Day, Rutger Hauer, Peter Fonda, Peter Mayhew, Sylvia Miles, Robert Forster and Danny Aiello.

Here’s the official video of The Rembrandts singing the theme from “Friends”:

