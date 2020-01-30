Twentieth Century Studios Production President Resigns

Variety

The president of production for Twentieth Century Studios has resigned, ending a run at the company that lasted two decades.

Variety reports that the departure of Emma Watts “comes after mutterings that Watts was unhappy about not being given more to do at Twentieth after the company was acquired by the Walt Disney Company in 2019. In her resignation letter, Watts cited a need to ‘pursue new opportunities.’”

The report adds that Watts is “the latest in a long line of Fox veterans and top executives to leave the company following the sale, joining the likes of studio chairman Stacey Snider (with whom Watts previously clashed, and who is now leading the production outfit Sister), domestic distribution chief Chris Aronson (now at Paramount), and Fox 2000 chief Elizabeth Gabler (safely ensconced at Sony in a deal that will have her develop movies based on Harper Collins properties).”

Other longtime Fox executives remain in place, Variety notes, including the Searchlight team of Stephen Gilula and Nancy Utley, along with Fox Family head Vanessa Morrison.

“Watts’ existing creative team will stay in place and a new leader is expected to be named in the coming weeks,” Variety reports, adding: “Watts was seen as a key ally to many veteran Fox filmmakers such as Ridley Scott, Matt Reeves, Ryan Reynolds, James Mangold, James Cameron and Simon Kinberg, and was also credited with helping turn ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ into a hit after the original director Bryan Singer was fired and replaced by Dexter Fletcher.”