ToppCasinoBonus, NY Post

Jan 30, 2020

A newly published survey ranking celebrities by the number of times they’ve been arrested finds that the No. 1 “arrestee,” by a huge margin, is Martin Sheen. The survey by the gambling website ToppCasinoBonus.com determined that Sheen, who had a long run as President Josiah Bartlet on “The West Wing,” has been arrested 66 times.

The New York Post notes that Sheen’s record is attributed to protests and civil disobedience, including appearances at anti-war and anti-nuclear demonstrations.

“Sheen vastly outranks the second-most-arrested celebrity: Libertines and Babyshambles singer Pete Doherty, who has been arrested a mere 26 times,” The Post reports.

The paper adds that none of Sheen’s arrests were for serious crimes, “unlike those of British rocker Doherty, 40, whose brushes with the law have mostly involved drugs, traffic crimes and robbery.”

Others ranking high on the list include DMX with 24 arrests, Suge Knight with 15, Bobby Brown with 14 and Dennis Rodman with 12.

Among female celebrities, Courtney Love and Lindsay Lohan are tied with 10 apiece.