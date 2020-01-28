Zucker, Burke Among Five Honored at NATPE

TVWeek

Jan 28, 2020 • Post A Comment

WarnerMedia’s head honcho Jeff Zucker had nothing else going on last Wednesday night, or so he claimed, even as CNN continued its wall-to-wall coverage of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Yet Zucker took time out from breaking news to fly to Miami, his hometown, for what would be a very special evening.

It was a night of fond remembrances and several standing ovations at the 17th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards, which also honored ABC Entertainment chief Karey Burke; Marcos Santana, president of NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Global Studios; writer and producer Courtney A. Kemp; and actor and producer Christine Baranski.

Click here to read TVWeek Open Mic writer Hillary Atkin’s full report on the awards ceremony.