Layoffs in the Works at Netflix

Jan 28, 2020

Layoffs are expected in the Los Angeles office of Netflix, with the company expected to whittle down the size of its marketing staff. Variety cites a source saying about 15 staffers are expected to be let go following a change of leadership for the marketing department.

“The layoffs represent a small percentage of the greater marketing division, according to a source, and follow the hiring last July of Jackie Lee-Joe as chief marketing officer, who hails from BBC Studio and served as its chief marketing officer for nearly four years,” Variety reports. “The move whittles down what Lee-Joe believes to have been a perhaps slightly bloated marketing department, a person familiar with the situation told Variety.”

The report notes that Netflix “will continue to promote individual shows as part of its greater marketing initiatives.”

