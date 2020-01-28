Layoffs in the Works at Netflix

Variety

Jan 28, 2020 • Post A Comment

Layoffs are expected in the Los Angeles office of Netflix, with the company expected to whittle down the size of its marketing staff. Variety cites a source saying about 15 staffers are expected to be let go following a change of leadership for the marketing department.

“The layoffs represent a small percentage of the greater marketing division, according to a source, and follow the hiring last July of Jackie Lee-Joe as chief marketing officer, who hails from BBC Studio and served as its chief marketing officer for nearly four years,” Variety reports. “The move whittles down what Lee-Joe believes to have been a perhaps slightly bloated marketing department, a person familiar with the situation told Variety.”

The report notes that Netflix “will continue to promote individual shows as part of its greater marketing initiatives.”