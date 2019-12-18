ABC News Looks Back on the Year’s Top Moments

TVWeek

ABC News will examine the top moments of 2019 in a special two-hour broadcast airing Sunday, Dec. 22. “The Year: 2019” is the network’s ninth annual special in the series.

Anchored by Robin Roberts, the program will feature a team of ABC News anchors and correspondents.

“‘The Year: 2019’ showcases another monumental year filled with celebrity romance, star drama, politics, breakout stars and the obsessions everyone couldn’t get enough of,” the network said in today’s announcement.

Roberts will be joined by colleagues George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Michael Strahan, Keke Palmer, Sara Haines, Amy Robach, Lara Spencer, Juju Chang, Mary Bruce and Byron Pitts. Also featured will be appearances by Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman, Dan Abrams and ABC News contributors Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson and Larry Hackett.

“The ninth annual year-end special celebrates historic moments such as Greta Thunberg’s fight against climate change, the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s call for equal pay, and revisits headlines that had everyone talking including the ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal and the blowback from Jussie Smollet’s claims that he’d been the victim of a hate crime,” ABC said.

Guest commentators will include former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, “Shark Tank” co-host Daymond John, “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Kevin Frazier, comedian Nikki Glaser and others. The special also features new interviews with Hannah Brown of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” actor and “Pose” star Billy Porter, former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi and musician Blanco Brown.

“The Year: 2019” is produced by ABC News. John R. Green is the executive producer, and John Palacio is the co-executive producer.