CBS Implements New Measures Following ‘Survivor’ Controversy

Deadline, TVWeek

Dec 18, 2019

One week after a contestant was kicked off the CBS show “Survivor” for the first time over a behavior issue, the network says it is implementing new policies aimed at preventing inappropriate behavior.

CBS issued a statement Tuesday evening addressing the controversy surrounding the removal of contestant Dan Spilo and detailing the network’s policies going forward. You can click here to read the statement in full.

“Spilo, a prominent Hollywood manager/producer, was removed from the game after an ‘off-camera incident,’ believed to involve a physical contact with a member of the show’s production team as Spilo and other contestants were getting into a boat to transport them back to the camp after an immunity challenge,” Deadline reports. “Spilo had been accused earlier in the competition by fellow contestant Kellee Kim of unwanted touching, for which he apologized at that episode’s Tribal Council.”

In its statement, CBS said: “Season 39 of ‘Survivor’ has been unprecedented for all of us, with important social issues and inappropriate individual behavior intersecting with game play in complex ways that we’ve never seen before. During the course of the production, we listened to the players intently, investigated responsibly and responded accordingly, including taking the unprecedented step of removing a player from the game.”

The network also admitted that the situation could have been handled differently, and said it is determined to do better going forward. CBS indicated that some new measures have already been implemented, with more changes on the way.

“For Season 40, which has already filmed, the show added to its pre-production cast orientation specific guidelines regarding personal space, inappropriate behavior, and how to report these issues,” CBS said. “For Seasons 41 and beyond, the producers are reviewing all elements of the show to further support appropriate interaction, including how the players live during, as well as after they are eliminated from, the competition.”

