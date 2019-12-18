Rapper Sentenced to Prison in Racketeering Case

AP

A rapper who cooperated with prosecutors in a racketeering case received a sentence Wednesday of two years in prison. The AP reports that Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, “could have faced a mandatory minimum 37 years in prison for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.”

The report notes that the judge “said his extraordinary cooperation with prosecutors let him dodge potential decades in prison but did not absolve him entirely for using a violent gang as his ‘personal hit squad.’”

“In addition to the drastically reduced prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer also fined him $35,000 and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges accusing him of joining and directing violence by the gang known as Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods,” the AP reports.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 23, has already served 13 months and will be released in late 2020.

The report adds: “After his arrest, Tekashi 6ix9ine shed the outlaw reputation he’d curated online and testified against his gang mates earlier this year, causing some to label him a ‘snitch.’ The testimony helped get the convictions of two high-ranking Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members.”