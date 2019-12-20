Actress Who Played One of the Classic Bond Girls Dies

TVWeek, YouTube

An actress who is best remembered for her role as a Bond girl in the classic James Bond movie “Thunderball” has died. Claudine Auger died Wednesday in Paris following a long illness, according to her agency. She was 78.

Auger became Miss France Monde and represented France in the 1958 Miss World competition, finishing as the first runner-up. Still in her teens, she began appearing in French films that same year, working with directors including Jean Cocteau and Jean Girault.

After landing what would become her signature role as Dominique “Domino” Derval in “Thunderball,” she appeared as a love interest for Sean Connery’s Bond in the 1965 release, where she was seen in scuba gear and swimwear and featured in sexy beach and poolside scenes.

The Paris-born Auger continued her acting career well into the 1990s, appearing mainly in French cinema and television.

Auger is featured in this trailer for “Thunderball” from 1965 …