Variety Picks the 25 Best TV Shows of the Past Decade

Variety, HBO

Dec 20, 2019

Variety has just published its list of the 25 best television shows of the past decade, with the requirement that shows premiering before 2009 were not eligible.

Compiled by Caroline Framke and Daniel D’Addario, the list includes some shows that are making “all the lists” — “Fleabag,” “The Americans,” “Orange Is the New Black” and “Game of Thrones,” to name a few — along with a few relatively overlooked gems, such as “Key and Peele,” “Party Down” and “Superstore.”

The authors don’t come out and say whether the list is ranked, but it is numbered … and in the No. 1 spot is HBO’s “The Leftovers,” followed by the Netflix show “BoJack Horseman” at No. 2 and HBO’s “Enlightened” at No. 3.

We encourage readers to click on the link above to Variety to see the full list and read why the shows were selected.