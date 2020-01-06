DeGeneres Gives an Emotional Shout-Out to Television

TVWeek, NBC

Daytime talk icon Ellen DeGeneres, who was honored Sunday night with the Carol Burnett Award recognizing her achievements in television, gave a shout-out to the medium during her acceptance speech at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

DeGeneres is the second recipient of the award, following the inaugural award’s presentation to Carol Burnett one year ago. Burnett was present at Sunday’s ceremony.

At the end of a mostly jokey acceptance speech, DeGeneres finished on an emotional note, paying tribute to Burnett and to “the power of television.”

Here’s DeGeneres’ acceptance speech, posted by NBC …