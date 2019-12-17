Authorities Say Actor Died From Drug Cocktail

NY Post, TVWeek, Instagram

The Medical Examiner’s Office in New York said Tuesday that the death of TV, film and stage actor Brian Tarantina was caused by an accidental overdose from a cocktail of drugs, including fentanyl, The New York Post’s Page Six reports.

Tarantina, who has been seen recently in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and also appeared on “Gilmore Girls,” was found dead at his home in Manhattan on Nov. 2, as we reported previously. He was 60.

Tarantina’s publicist, Laurie Smith, was quoted saying initially that Tarantina died of “complications from a severe health crisis he experienced a few months ago.”

“The city ME said Tarantina died from ‘acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine,'” The Post reports, adding: “Sources previously told The Post his body was found face-up on his couch with prescription bottles and glassine envelopes in the apartment.”

Brian Tarantina (Instagram)