‘The View’ Doing Cleanup After Heated Exchange

TVWeek, ABC

Dec 17, 2019

The co-hosts of ABC’s often contentious daytime talk show “The View” opened Tuesday’s program by addressing a tense exchange that generated a lot of attention on Monday’s show. As is often the case, the heated exchange was about politics and involved the panel’s lone conservative, Meghan McCain.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg intervened during a scrape Monday between McCain and co-host Sunny Hostin, with Goldberg eventually telling McCain to “stop talking.” The original confrontation can be seen in the second clip below, toward the end of the clip.

Goldberg and McCain appeared to bury the hatchet in their opening to Tuesday’s show, which you can see in the first clip below. Said Goldberg: “We’re really passionate. This is our jobs.”

She compared the conflict at the co-hosts’ table to a family squabble. “Sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be,” she said. “That’s just the way it is. But you’re going to be dealing with the same thing when you sit around your table with your family.”

Added McCain: “Whoopi and I get along great. I love you very much. … We fight like we’re family — it’s all good.”

Here’s the clip from Tuesday’s show …

Below is the clip from Monday’s show that caused the furor, with most of the sparks flying in the final minute or so of the clip …