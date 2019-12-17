CBS Developing Sitcom Starring Popular Comedian

Deadline, TVWeek, Netflix

A comedian who has had a series of successful stand-up specials is at the center of a new family sitcom that’s in development at CBS.

Nellie Andreeva reports on Deadline that the multicamera project stars Iliza Shlesinger.

“The project hails from Shlesinger, Michelle Nader and Warner Bros. TV — where Nader is under a deal — and CBS TV Studios,” Andreeva reports. “Written by Nader and Shlesinger, the ‘Untitled Michelle Nader and Iliza Shlesinger Project’ centers on Iliza (Shlesinger), who returns home to Austin, Texas, to help her mom and sister run their family business.”

Shlesinger is the 2008 winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Her Netflix specials have included “War Paint” (2013), “Freezing Hot” (2015), “Confirmed Kills” (2016), “Elder Millennial” (2018) and the recently released “Unveiled.”

“Shlesinger, who was raised in Dallas, and Nader executive produce with Kara Baker, David Martin, Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday for Avalon, and Nader’s producing partner Danielle Stokdyk,” Deadline notes. “Warner Bros. TV produces in association with CBS Television Studios.”