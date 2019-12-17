Effort to Save Canceled Drama Series Falls Short

TVWeek, Twitter

An attempt to find a new home for an acclaimed but canceled drama series has been abandoned, according to the show’s creator. Jim Gavin announced Tuesday on Twitter that the canceled AMC show “Lodge 49” will not be moving forward.

The comedic drama series bowed in August 2018 and ran for two 10-episode seasons on the cable channel before wrapping last October. The show starred Wyatt Russell, Brent Jennings, Sonya Cassidy and Linda Emond.

“I hope the next TV show that focuses on plumbing and hermeticism becomes a ratings smash,” Gavin wrote in one of a long thread of follow-up tweets. “But until then! Maybe it’s fitting that a show about a secret society remains a secret. Something people have to search for, or stumble upon, like a ring in the sand.”

