Verizon Hit With Nationwide Outages

NY Times

Dec 18, 2019 • Post A Comment

“Verizon customers were reporting widespread service disruptions around the country Wednesday morning, experiencing problems making outgoing calls, texting and browsing the internet,” The New York Times reports.

Customers reported receiving the message: “All circuits are busy. Please try your call again later.” The issue was tracked on social media, where customers reported problems using the hashtags #verizon and #verizonoutage.

“It was not clear what caused the disruptions or whether it was related to the winter storms that have swept across large areas of the country,” The Times noted.

Chris McCann, a Verizon spokesman, is quoted saying in a statement: “Overnight some wireless customers experienced a dialing error when placing calls from their wireless phone to a long-distance landline number. This issue was resolved at 6:30 a.m. ET. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The report notes that the hardest-hit cities included New York, Richmond, Chicago, Omaha and Virginia Beach.