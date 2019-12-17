‘Empire’ Reportedly in Talks to Bring Back Jussie Smollett

TVLine, NY Post

“Actor Jussie Smollett, who was written out of the Fox series ‘Empire’ after claiming he was beaten up by men who yelled ‘This is MAGA country!’ and put a noose around his neck, may be returning to the Fox melodrama for its series finale next year,” The New York Post reports.

TVLine talked with showrunner Brett Mahoney, who reportedly said talks are under way to potentially have Smollett return as Jamal before the show concludes its six-season run this spring.

TVLine quoted Mahoney saying: “It would be weird in my mind to end this family show and this family drama of which he was such a significant part of withoutseeing him.”

Mahoney adds: “It’s fair to say it’s being discussed, but there’s no plan as of yet to bring him back. There’s been no decision made.”

TVLine notes that the show’s current stance represents a turnaround from last June, when Smollett was at the center of a high-profile controversy over the Chicago incident. The report notes that at the time series creator Lee Daniels said on Twitter: “Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire.”