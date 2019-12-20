Get to Know Billie Eilish — and Her Spider

TVWeek, CBS

Teen pop sensation Billie Eilish, who is nominated for six Grammy Awards and just turned 18 this week, spent some time with James Corden for a “Carpool Karaoke” segment for his CBS late-night show, and it gave Corden, along with the rest of us, a chance to get to know some of the backstory on a recording artist who has accomplished a lot at a young age.

Among the highlights, Corden confronts his fear of spiders when he meets Eilish’s pet tarantula — you can go to the 10:34 mark on the clip below to start with the spider encounter.

Here’s the clip from “The Late Late Show with James Corden” …