‘Making a Murderer’ Pardon Rejected

AP, Netflix

Dec 20, 2019 • Post A Comment

The man whose legal case was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” had his request for a pardon rejected Friday by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

“The request from Brendan Dassey filed in October does not meet the criteria for a pardon consideration because he has not completed his prison sentence and he is required to register as a sex offender, the letter from Evers’ pardons board released by the governor’s office said,” the AP reports.

Dassey was convicted of rape and murder when he was a teenager, but advocates have been calling for his release since the Netflix production spotlighted questions about his conviction. The effort suffered a setback in June 2018 when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear his latest appeal.

“Dassey, now 30, was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he had joined his uncle, Steve Avery, in the 2005 rape and murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, before burning her body in a bonfire,” the AP reports. “Dassey submitted a handwritten note to Evers asking for the pardon.”

The AP adds: “The pardon request argued that Dassey was the victim of a ‘uniquely and profoundly flawed legal process.’ It says seeking clemency from the governor is ‘one of the last remaining legal options’ available.