‘Harry Potter’ Author Caught Up in an Internet Firestorm

AP, TVWeek, Twitter

Dec 19, 2019 • Post A Comment

J.K. Rowling, the author of the “Harry Potter” books, invoked the wrath of social media by tweeting support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex, the AP reports.

“The researcher, Maya Forstater, had been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development, which in March declined to renew her contract,” the AP reports. “A London judge this week upheld her dismissal, finding that her views of sexual identity were ‘absolutist,’ even if they violate someone’s ‘dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.’”

Rowling commented on Forstater’s firing with a tweet Thursday morning in support of Forstater. You can see the tweet below.

Her tweet stirred up a hornet’s nest, with many social media users expressing their unhappiness with her position.

A Twitter user identified as Eugene Gu, MD, responded with a series of tweets in which he said: “I’m not here to cancel JK Rowling as a person and stoke mob outrage. I’m just here to educate and inform. Trans rights are human rights and trans women are women. Also, white feminism can sometimes intersect with trans exclusion or white supremacy, which is unjust.

“Also, It is both a scientific and medical fact that intersex individuals do exist and gender is not as binary as mainstream society is set to believe. There have been documented cases of patients born with genetically male 46 XY karyotype who have gotten pregnant and gave birth.”

The AP report notes that Rowling “is otherwise known for her liberal political views and many on Twitter labeled her a TERF (Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist). Among those criticizing her was the Human Rights Campaign, which tweeted: ‘Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling.’”

Below is Rowling’s original tweet …

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019