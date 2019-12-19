With ‘Bombshell’ Opening Wide Tomorrow, the Cast, Writer and Director Open Up

TVWeek, Lionsgate

Key cast members and principals on “Bombshell,” the new Lionsgate feature examining Fox News Channel’s treatment of some of its most high-profile female employees, opened up about the movie during a Q&A session following a recent screening in Beverly Hills.

Among those taking part were Charlize Theron, who plays Megyn Kelly in the film; Nicole Kidman, who plays Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie, who appears as a composite character, Kayla Pospisil. Also commenting were director Jay Roach and writer Charles Randolph.

TVWeek Open Mic writer Hillary Atkin was on hand and filed a full report, which you can see, along with another trailer for the movie — the one with the famously awkward elevator sequence — by clicking here.

Here’s a look at “Bombshell” …