Petition to Ban Gay Jesus Comedy Racks Up Signatures

A petition seeking to ban a comedy depicting Jesus Christ as a gay man has been signed by more than 2.1 million people, with the count rising, according to The New York Post.

The goal of the change.org petition against the Netflix film “The First Temptation of Christ” is to reach 3 million signatures. The petition aims to remove the film, which comes from the makers of the Brazilian comedy series “Porta dos Fundos,” from the streaming service.

Variety quoted Porta dos Fundos founder Fabio Porchat earlier this week calling the protest “homophobic.”

“We play at insinuating that Jesus has a new friend, and probably this new friend is gay, but they have just been having fun and a very good time in the desert for 40 days,” Porchat is quoted telling Variety.

Porchat, who plays the “probably gay” friend, is also quoted saying: “If anybody should be angry with us, it should be the gay community because a gay character turns out to be the Devil. But the gay community loves us!”

The plot of the program, which is running as a Christmas special, concerns a 30th birthday party being thrown for Jesus.

“The special features a very human God, whom Jesus still thinks at the beginning of the show to be his Uncle Vittorio,” Variety reports. “God claims he still has the hots for Mary. Mary is caught by God smoking a joint; and Joseph is still rabidly jealous of God. One of the Wise Men brings a prostitute to the party.”