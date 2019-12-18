‘SNL’ Makes a Big Deal Out of Eddie Murphy’s Return

Deadline, TVWeek, NBC

Dec 18, 2019

The return of legendary “Saturday Night Live” alum Eddie Murphy to the NBC sketch show for his first hosting appearance in 35 years is the focus of a new promo clip that, as Deadline puts it, “really amps up the comic gravitas.”

The “Dolemite Is My Name” star is lined up to host the show this Saturday, Dec. 21. You can watch the promo below.

“And as an added bonus: Murphy makes his grand entrance to the tune of ‘Cuz I Love You,’ the magisterial hit song from this week’s musical guest Lizzo,” Deadline notes. “Stick around till the very end, when Murphy ever so slightly breaks ever so serious character.”

Here’s the clip …