Reality TV Personality Arrested Following Raid on Her Home

The former star of a reality television program was arrested along with her husband after a raid on their Staten Island home. The New York Post’s Page Six cites police saying weapons and drugs were found in the home of former “Mob Wives” star Drita D’Avanzo, 43, and her husband, Lee D’Avanzo, 50.

Drita D’Avanzo was one of the main cast members on the VH1 program throughout its six-season run, from 2011-2016.

The couple faces multiple charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to police.

“Authorities found two loaded Smith & Wesson guns — a 9mm and a .38-caliber — an array of pills, including painkillers and anti-anxiety medication, marijuana and a scale at the couple’s Pleasant Plains home on Woodvale Avenue, police said,” The Post reports. They were expected to be arraigned today.

The report cites the Richmond County DA’s Office saying Lee D’Avanzo is being held on a fugitive warrant.

