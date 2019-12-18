Singer Apologizes for Racist Language

AP

Dec 18, 2019

A Grammy-nominated pop singer is apologizing for racist language she used on social media in the past. The AP reports that Camila Cabello returned to social media Wednesday with a lengthy post expressing regret.

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” Cabello, now 22, is quoted writing. “I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed i ever used it.”

The AP adds: “The former Fifth Harmony singer has been accused of using racial remarks in now deleted Tumblr accounts. This week social media users posted screenshots of Cabello’s old and offensive posts, forcing the performer to issue an apology.”

Cabello’s apology continues: “As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.”

The report notes that Cabello closed her statement saying she would use her platform to “speak out about injustice and inequality.”