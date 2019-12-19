And the Most-Watched Prime-Time Network Show of the Decade Is …

TVWeek

Dec 19, 2019 • Post A Comment

With the 2010s winding down, one show has been declared the most-watched prime-time network entertainment program of the decade. Citing viewership data from Nielsen Media Research, NBC announced that its singing competition “The Voice” earned the title.

Over the span of the decade, “The Voice” generated more than 562 billion gross viewer impressions, the most for a prime-time series airing on a single network, NBC noted. The measure excludes digital viewership, all non-prime-time audiences and viewers from airings beyond a show’s primary network, as well as news and sports programming.

Coming in at No. 2 on the list is the TBS run of “The Big Bang Theory,” with 552 billion gross viewer impressions from 8,888 primetime telecasts (vs. 514 telecasts for “The Voice”), with CBS’s “NCIS” coming in third with 445 billion impressions.

Click here to read the full announcement.