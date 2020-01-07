’60 Minutes’ Offshoot Names Correspondent

TVWeek, Univision

CBS’s “60 Minutes” announced today that its new program that will be a part of the “60 Minutes” universe has named Enrique Acevedo as a correspondent.

The program, “60 in 6,” will run original content exclusively on Quibi and will target its audience of mobile device users.

“60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens announced the appointment of Acevedo, an award-winning anchor and reporter for Univision.

“I’ve admired Enrique’s work for a long time, and I’m very excited to have him on our team,” said Owens. “He is a fantastic storyteller with great range, ideas and energy. Enrique will be a major reason that 60 IN 6’s work stands out on the Quibi platform.”

Added Acevedo: “I’m honored to join the CBS News family and to bring the storytelling and journalism of 60 MINUTES to a new audience at a critical time. I believe in the power of a well-told story. This is exactly why I got into journalism.”

The CBS announcement adds: “Acevedo is the first correspondent to be named to the dedicated ’60 in 6′ unit that will produce a weekly program of approximately six minutes per episode. The original ’60 Minutes’ content will run exclusively on Quibi and be targeted to its audience of mobile device users. He will split his duties between ’60 in 6′ and Noticiero Univision, where he anchors a newscast and serves as a special correspondent.”

CBS also notes: “Acevedo has reported in English and in Spanish from conflict zones, disasters and world news events, including the drug wars in his native Mexico, the AIDS epidemic in Africa, the Boston Marathon bombing and the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. He won an Emmy in 2017 for his insightful Univision report on the Amazon. He has also distinguished himself reporting for NBC Telemundo and the Latin American media giant Televisa. He began his career writing for the Mexico City newspaper Reforma.”

Acevedo’s many high-profile interviews have included Barack Obama, Desmond Tutu and Kofi Annan.