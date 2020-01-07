Wrap Plans Announced for Drama Series

TVWeek, Cinemax

The endgame was laid out today for a drama series that has been on television for almost 10 years. Cinemax announced the upcoming premiere of the seventh and final season of the British/American co-production “Strike Back.”

The action-adventure spy series returns to Cinemax Feb. 14. The show originally debuted back in May 2010.

The series follows the adventures of Section 20, an elite, multinational, covert special ops team, as it spans the globe fighting a web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity.

The series stars Warren Brown (“Luther,” “The Dark Knight Rises”), Daniel MacPherson (“A Wrinkle in Time”), Alin Sumarwata (“Neighbours,” “Burning Man”), Jamie Bamber (“Battlestar Galactica,” “Monday Mornings”), Varada Sethu (“Now Your See Me 2”) and new cast members Alec Secareanu (“God’s Own Country,” “Baptiste”) and Ivana Milicevic (CINEMAX’s “Banshee,” “Gotham”).

“Strike Back” is a Cinemax Presentation in association with Sky; a Left Bank Pictures Production. Cameron Roach is executive producer for Sky. Andy Harries and Rob Bullock are executive producers for Left Bank Pictures. Executive producer, Jack Lothian. Series producer, Nuala O’Leary; producers, Huberta Von Liel and Kristian Dench; directors, Bill Eagles, Paul Wilmshurst, Jon Jones and John Strickland.