Animated Series Linked to Presidential Election

TVWeek, Showtime

Jan 7, 2020

An animated TV series returning this month for its third season will be tied to the 2020 presidential election. Showtime announced that season three of “Our Cartoon President,” which returns Jan. 26, will roll out in two parts.

The season will consist of 18 half-hour episodes, with 10 of those to run until March 29. The additional eight episodes will run this fall and will be tied to the presidential election.

“The upcoming season dives into a momentous election year to explore the critical question of who could be the next Cartoon President,” Showtime said in today’s announcement. “From the Iowa caucuses and the Democratic campaigns to the impeachment inquiry, the cartoon universe will expand to include more political heavyweights, media personalities, international leaders, notable billionaires and perhaps one or two nefarious dictators.”

New cast members Jon Glaser, Kate Berlant, Ed Begley Jr., Matt Lucas, Joe Mande, James Downey and Anna Drezen join returning cast members Tim Robinson, Jack McBrayer, William Sadler, James Adomian, Griffin Newman, Matt Rogers, Zach Cherry, Ziwe Fumudoh, Emily Lynne, Gabriel Gundacker and Jeff Bergman.

The series is executive produced by Stephen Colbert, showrunner R.J. Fried and “Late Show” executive producer Chris Licht.

“‘Our Cartoon President’ kicks open the doors of the White House for a satirical look at President Trump, his family and the power players in Washington, D.C. and beyond,” Showtime said.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios. Tim Luecke is lead animator and co-executive producer. Matt Lappin is consulting producer.