AARP’s 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards: An Evening With the ‘Anti-Ricky Gervais’

TVWeek

Jan 16, 2020 • Post A Comment

In a ceremony that will be televised this weekend, AARP gave out the Movies for Grownups Awards, with the ceremony hosted by Tony Danza — who proclaimed himself to be the “anti-Ricky Gervais.”

It was a good night for some of the Oscar favorites, including “The Irishman,” which won Best Picture while its director, Martin Scorsese, was named Best Director.

TVWeek Open Mic writer Hillary Atkin was on hand at the Jan. 11 ceremony and filed a report containing many of the evening’s highlights, along with the full list of winners and broadcast details. Please click here to read her report.