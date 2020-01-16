NBC Unveils Details About Peacock Streaming Service: Free and Paid Tiers, New Shows, Sports, Virtual Channels and Tons of Programming

TVWeek

In a massive announcement today, NBC revealed just about every detail imaginable about its upcoming Peacock streaming service, which will launch April 15 to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers ahead of its national rollout July 15.

Peacock Free is an ad-supported option that will provide more than 7,500 hours of programming. Peacock Premium, which is also ad-supported and comes with 15,000 hours of content, will be provided free to 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers and will run $4.99 per month on all popular connected mobile and web devices for non-bundled customers.

The company expects to bundle Peacock Premium with additional partners in the coming months.

Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5 per month, or any customer can purchase the ad-free experience directly for $9.99 per month.

NBC said it expects the service to reach between 30 million and 35 million active accounts by 2024.

