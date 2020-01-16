It’s One and Done for Drama Series — Despite Cliffhanger Ending

USA Today, YouTube

A drama series that received critical acclaim and attracted a loyal band of followers in its first season apparently won’t make it to season two. USA Today reports that HBO’s “Watchmen,” which deals with race and the criminal justice system, is unlikely to return, “largely because creator Damon Lindelof isn’t interested in doing it.”

The superhero comics adaptation wrapped up its nine-episode run on a cliffhanger last month.

“HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told USA Today Wednesday that Lindelof, the co-creator of ABC’s ‘Lost’ who also created HBO’s ‘The Leftovers,’ ‘brilliantly took this graphic novel and just kind of broke it open and created a whole new world,’ in which Regina King starred as a masked cop in Tulsa, in a 2019 when Robert Redford is president,” the paper reports.

The show also stars Louis Gossett Jr., Hong Chao, Jean Smart, Jeremy Irons, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tim Blake Nelson.

Bloys added: “It’s really in Damon’s thinking about what he wants to do. If there’s an idea that excited him about another season, another installment, maybe like a ‘Fargo,’ ‘True Detective’ [anthology] take on it, or if he wants to do something different altogether. We’re very proud of ‘Watchmen,’ but what I’m most interested in [is] what Damon wants to do.”

But USA Today emphasizes that Lindelof isn’t interested in more “Watchmen.”

“Lindelof told USA Today this week that he’s told the story he wants to tell and has no interest in a second season, though he’s ‘given my blessing’ to HBO should it want to pursue a new installment with another writer-producer,” the paper reports.