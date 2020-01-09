Cosby Files Appeal in His Sexual Assault Case

AP

Jan 9, 2020

“Comedian Bill Cosby filed an appeal Thursday of a court decision last month that upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home,” the AP reports.

The appeal was filed with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which is not required to take the case. The AP notes that Cosby’s appeal “focuses on four key trial issues, including the judge’s decision to let five other accusers testify and to send Cosby to trial despite what he called a binding agreement with an earlier prosecutor that he would not be charged in the case.”

The 82-year-old fallen TV icon is serving a sentence of three to 10 years in a maximum-security state prison in Pennsylvania. He was convicted of three felony counts in April 2018 in connection with a 2004 encounter, in what is considered the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

The report quotes Cosby lawyer Brian W. Perry arguing that allowing other accusers to testify in a sex assault case “flips constitutional jurisprudence on its head, and the ‘presumption of guilt,’ rather than the presumption of innocence, becomes the premise.”